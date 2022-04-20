Zacks Investment Research Downgrades ReNew Energy Global (NASDAQ:RNW) to Sell

ReNew Energy Global (NASDAQ:RNW – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ReNew Power Private Limited is a renewable energy power producer. It develops, builds, owns, and operates utility-scale wind energy projects, utility-scale solar energy projects, utility-scale firm power projects and distributed solar energy projects. ReNew Power Private Limited, formerly known as RMG Acquisition Corporation II, is based in MIAMI BEACH, Fla. “

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised ReNew Energy Global to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.42.

RNW opened at $8.09 on Wednesday. ReNew Energy Global has a fifty-two week low of $5.06 and a fifty-two week high of $12.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.95 and a 200-day moving average of $8.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65.

ReNew Energy Global (NASDAQ:RNW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $181.00 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ReNew Energy Global will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ReNew Energy Global during the third quarter worth approximately $348,161,000. TT International Asset Management LTD bought a new stake in shares of ReNew Energy Global during the third quarter worth approximately $178,500,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of ReNew Energy Global by 10,402.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,130,000 after buying an additional 8,419,064 shares during the last quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of ReNew Energy Global during the third quarter worth approximately $56,561,000. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. grew its holdings in ReNew Energy Global by 55.4% during the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 3,535,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,504,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260,622 shares during the period. 34.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ReNew Energy Global plc generates power through non-conventional and renewable energy sources in India. It operates through Wind Power and Solar Power segments. It develops, builds, owns, and operates utility scale wind and solar energy, as well as distributed solar energy projects that generate energy for commercial and industrial customers.

