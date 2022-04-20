Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) to Hold

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Saia Inc., is a leading multi-regional less-than-truckload (LTL) carrier. It is a leading transportation company that provides a variety of trucking transportation and supply chain solutions to a broad range of industries, including the retail, petrochemical and manufacturing industries. Saia Inc., serves a wide variety of customers by offering regional, interregional and national LTL services and selected TL services across the United States. It offers customers a wide range of less-than-truckload, non-asset truckload, and logistic services. Saia LTL Freight operates 152 terminals in 38 states and is headquartered in Johns Creek, Georgia. “

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on SAIA. Bank of America cut shares of Saia from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $222.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Saia from $400.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Saia from $336.00 to $367.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Saia from $380.00 to $390.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on shares of Saia from $400.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $328.15.

Shares of NASDAQ SAIA opened at $206.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.83, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.33. Saia has a 52-week low of $187.02 and a 52-week high of $365.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $254.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $286.94.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.23. Saia had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 22.60%. The firm had revenue of $617.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $600.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.51 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Saia will post 12.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Saia news, Director Di-Ann Eisnor sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.90, for a total value of $161,340.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard D. Odell sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.79, for a total transaction of $4,346,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 19,524 shares of company stock valued at $5,623,116. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Saia by 102.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 141,125 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,563,000 after acquiring an additional 71,539 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in shares of Saia by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 14,366 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,420,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in Saia by 31.0% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 18,727 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,458,000 after acquiring an additional 4,431 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Saia by 850.0% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,927 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,267,000 after buying an additional 16,040 shares during the period. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Saia during the third quarter worth approximately $13,072,000.

Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 400 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 176 owned and leased facilities; and owned approximately 5,600 tractors and 19,300 trailers.

