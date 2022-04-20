Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED) to Sell

Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Headquartered in Houston, Texas, SHARPS COMPLIANCE is a leading provider of cost-effective disposal solutions for small quantity generators of medical waste. The Company’s flagship product, the Sharps Disposal by Mail System, is a cost-effective and easy-to-use solution to dispose of medical waste such as hypodermic needles, lancets and any other medical device or objects used to puncture or lacerate the skin. The Company also offers a number of products specifically designed for the home healthcare market. Sharps Compliance focuses on targeted growth markets such as the pharmaceutical, retail, healthcare, commercial, professional and hospitality markets, as well as serving a variety of additional markets. Sharps is a leading proponent and participant in the development of public awareness and solutions for the safe disposal of needles, syringes and other sharps in the community setting. “

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sharps Compliance in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Roth Capital cut shares of Sharps Compliance from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sharps Compliance currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:SMED opened at $4.75 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.80. Sharps Compliance has a 1 year low of $4.71 and a 1 year high of $18.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.85 and a quick ratio of 3.40. The company has a market capitalization of $91.42 million, a P/E ratio of 6.60 and a beta of -0.22.

Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.01). Sharps Compliance had a net margin of 15.91% and a return on equity of 19.50%. The company had revenue of $18.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sharps Compliance will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sharps Compliance by 228.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 3,858 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Sharps Compliance by 552.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,804 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 6,607 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Sharps Compliance by 32.0% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 10,133 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 2,454 shares during the last quarter. HighVista Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Sharps Compliance in the 3rd quarter valued at $92,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sharps Compliance during the 3rd quarter valued at $110,000. Institutional investors own 54.72% of the company’s stock.

Sharps Compliance Corp. provides medical, pharmaceutical, and hazardous waste management services in the United States. It offers Sharps Recovery System for the containment, transportation, treatment, and tracking of medical waste generated outside the hospital and health care facility settings; TakeAway Recovery System to treat used needles, syringes, and other used healthcare products; Route-Based Pickup Service, a medical and hazardous waste pick-up services; and MedSafe, a solution for the safe collection, transportation, and disposal of unwanted and expired ultimate-user medications.

