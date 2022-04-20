Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) to Hold

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $6.75 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 4.81% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “SiriusXM’s top line continue to benefit from advertising revenues, driven by strong demand for advertising solutions. The company also witnessed a year-over-year rise in self-pay subscribers. Expanded podcast efforts fit well with the existing advertising-led focus on Pandora and AdsWizz, which are expected to improve monetization for the broader podcast platform. The availability of its content on Amazon Echo, Alexa and Google assistant is expected to expand its subscriber base. Shares have outperformed the industry year to date. However, higher programming and content costs and royalty expenses hurt profitability. Moreover, significant competition in the music-streaming market from the likes of Spotify and Apple is an overhang. The company has a leveraged balance sheet that doesn’t bode well for investors.”

Get Sirius XM alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on SIRI. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sirius XM in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on Sirius XM in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Sirius XM from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Sirius XM from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Sirius XM from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.24.

Shares of Sirius XM stock traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $6.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 352,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,773,377. The company has a market capitalization of $25.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.95. Sirius XM has a 52-week low of $5.75 and a 52-week high of $7.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.30.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. Sirius XM had a net margin of 15.10% and a negative return on equity of 54.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Sirius XM will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director James P. Holden sold 56,233 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.21, for a total value of $349,206.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 53,494 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.24, for a total value of $333,802.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SIRI. Xponance Inc. acquired a new position in Sirius XM in the 1st quarter worth $67,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 1.2% in the first quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 572,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,791,000 after acquiring an additional 6,974 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Sirius XM by 92.8% in the first quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 55,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 26,484 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Sirius XM during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,236,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC increased its holdings in Sirius XM by 764.7% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 187,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 165,871 shares during the last quarter. 12.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sirius XM Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services on a subscription fee basis in the United States. It broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres, such as rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from various leagues and colleges; various talk and entertainment channels for a range of audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sirius XM (SIRI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Sirius XM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sirius XM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.