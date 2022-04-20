Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) to Hold

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturer Co is the world’s largest dedicated integrated circuit foundry. As a foundry, the Company manufactures ICs for its customers based on their proprietary IC designs using its advanced production processes. TSMC’s goal is to establish itself as one of the world’s leading semiconductor companies by building upon the strengths that have made it the leading IC foundry in the world. “

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

TSM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. DZ Bank started coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.50.

Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock traded up $1.19 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $100.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 139,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,186,793. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.09. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.70. The company has a market capitalization of $521.93 billion, a PE ratio of 22.07 and a beta of 0.91. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a 52 week low of $96.91 and a 52 week high of $145.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The semiconductor company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $491.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $471.53 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 38.44% and a return on equity of 32.37%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s quarterly revenue was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TSM. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 13.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,085,185 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,692,478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,667,339 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.6% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 19,725 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,202,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 0.7% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 36,220 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,044,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 108.0% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,325,168 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $149,604,000 after buying an additional 688,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.8% in the third quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 3,392 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (Get Rating)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It also offers customer service, account management, and engineering services. The company serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TSM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.