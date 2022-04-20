Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) to Sell

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Warner Music Group Corp is a music-based content company. It operating segment consist Recorded Music and Music Publishing. Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists. Music Publishing segment owns and acquires rights. The company operates principally in the United States, the United Kingdom and internationally. Warner Music Group Corp is based in New York. “

WMG has been the subject of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Warner Music Group from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Warner Music Group in a report on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Warner Music Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Tigress Financial upped their price target on Warner Music Group from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Warner Music Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.42.

Shares of WMG stock traded down $2.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $32.76. 141,180 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,522,657. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.36. The firm has a market cap of $16.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $36.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.94. Warner Music Group has a fifty-two week low of $29.34 and a fifty-two week high of $50.23.

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.14. Warner Music Group had a return on equity of 481.86% and a net margin of 7.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Warner Music Group will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Lincoln E. Benet sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.80, for a total transaction of $358,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lincoln E. Benet sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.64, for a total value of $712,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,000 shares of company stock worth $2,165,000 in the last ninety days. 76.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in Warner Music Group by 100.0% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Warner Music Group by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 21,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $907,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in Warner Music Group by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 5,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Warner Music Group by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the period. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp purchased a new position in Warner Music Group during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. 19.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. The company operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such recording artists; markets its music catalog through compilations and reissuances of previously released music and video titles, as well as previously unreleased materials; and conducts its operation primarily through a collection of record labels, such as Warner Records and Atlantic Records, as well as Asylum, Big Beat, Canvasback, East West, Erato, FFRR, Fueled by Ramen, Nonesuch, Parlophone, Reprise, Roadrunner, Sire, Spinnin' Records, Warner Classics, and Warner Music Nashville.

