Zacks Investment Research Lowers BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) to Sell

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BeiGene, Ltd. is a biotechnology company which focused on immuno-oncological therapeutics. The company’s clinical-stage drug candidates include BGB-3111, BGB-283, BGB-290, and BGB-A317. BeiGene, Ltd. is based in Camana Bay, Cayman Islands. “

Get BeiGene alerts:

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of BeiGene in a research report on Monday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BeiGene in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink lowered shares of BeiGene from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $300.00 to $177.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of BeiGene in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of BeiGene from $330.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $309.50.

BGNE traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $172.01. The company had a trading volume of 101,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 323,579. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 4.61 and a current ratio of 4.76. The stock has a market cap of $17.66 billion, a PE ratio of -11.35 and a beta of 0.76. BeiGene has a 12-month low of $136.09 and a 12-month high of $426.56. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $195.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $267.22.

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The company reported ($6.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($4.79) by ($1.37). BeiGene had a negative net margin of 120.15% and a negative return on equity of 32.85%. The company had revenue of $213.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.70 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that BeiGene will post -15.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in BeiGene by 204.3% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 70 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in BeiGene during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in BeiGene by 139.6% in the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in BeiGene by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 288 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in BeiGene by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. 54.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BeiGene (Get Rating)

BeiGene, Ltd. discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for cancer therapeutics in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its products include BRUKINSA to treat relapsed/refractory (R/R) mantle cell lymphoma; Tislelizumab to treat R/R classical Hodgkin's lymphoma; REVLIMID to treat multiple myeloma; VIDAZA to treat myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; XGEVA to treat giant cell tumor of bone; BLINCYTO to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia; KYPROLIS to treat R/R multiple myeloma; SYLVANT to treat idiopathic multicentric castleman disease; QARZIBA to treat neuroblastoma; Pamiparib for the treatment of various solid tumors; and Pobevcy to treat metastatic colorectal cancer, liver cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BeiGene (BGNE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for BeiGene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BeiGene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.