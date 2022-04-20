Zacks Investment Research Lowers JAKKS Pacific (NASDAQ:JAKK) to Hold

JAKKS Pacific (NASDAQ:JAKK – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 3.16% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Shares of JAKKS Pacific have outperformed the industry so far this year. Notably, the company has been benefiting from strategic acquisitions, solid international footprint, focus on innovation and collaborations with popular brands and movie franchisees. Moreover, the company realizes the importance of online retailing and shifted focus to boosting online sales. It also continues to modify its sales and logistics capabilities in order to support the same. However, coronavirus related woes persist. Although the company has undertaken substantial measures to overcome the same, extra transportation and storage expenses are headwinds. Moreover, the company’s high debt levels raise concerns. Meanwhile, earnings estimates for 2022 have declined in the past 30 days, depicting analysts concern regarding the stock growth potential.”

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of JAKKS Pacific in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of JAKKS Pacific from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of JAKKS Pacific from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th.

Shares of NASDAQ JAKK traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.54. 100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 112,206. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.15 million, a P/E ratio of -4.25 and a beta of 2.30. JAKKS Pacific has a 52-week low of $5.83 and a 52-week high of $16.62. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.22 and a 200-day moving average of $11.88.

JAKKS Pacific (NASDAQ:JAKK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.96) by $1.02. The firm had revenue of $187.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.70 million. JAKKS Pacific had a negative net margin of 1.13% and a positive return on equity of 83.08%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.80) earnings per share. Analysts expect that JAKKS Pacific will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other JAKKS Pacific news, major shareholder Lawrence I. Rosen purchased 5,799 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.17 per share, for a total transaction of $87,970.83. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lawrence I. Rosen acquired 40,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.52 per share, for a total transaction of $546,437.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,873,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,323,622.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of JAKK. Benefit Street Partners LLC boosted its position in JAKKS Pacific by 372.6% in the third quarter. Benefit Street Partners LLC now owns 1,356,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069,600 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in JAKKS Pacific by 13.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 376,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,467,000 after buying an additional 44,053 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in JAKKS Pacific by 8.6% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 279,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,315,000 after buying an additional 22,014 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in JAKKS Pacific by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 268,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,729,000 after acquiring an additional 57,527 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of JAKKS Pacific during the 3rd quarter worth $1,630,000. 62.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JAKKS Pacific, Inc engages in the design, development, and sale of toys, consumables, electronics, kids indoor and outdoor furniture, and other consumer products. It operates through the following business segments: Toys and Consumer Products and Halloween. The Toys and Consumer Products segment includes action figures, vehicles, play sets, plush products, dolls, electronic products, construction toys, infant and pre-school toys, child-sized and hand held role play toys and everyday costume play, foot to floor ride-on vehicles, wagons, novelty toys, seasonal and outdoor products, kids indoor and outdoor furniture, and related products, and makeup and skincare products.

