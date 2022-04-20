Zacks Investment Research Lowers KemPharm (NASDAQ:KMPH) to Sell

KemPharm (NASDAQ:KMPH – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “KemPharm Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company which is engaged in the discovery and development of new molecular entity prodrugs. Its product candidates include KP201/APAP, KP511/ER and KP606/ER for the treatment of pain; KP415 for the treatment of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder and KP303 for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, which are in preclinical trail stage. The Company through its LAT platform technology generate prodrug. KemPharm Inc. is based in CORALVILLE, United States. “

Get KemPharm alerts:

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on KMPH. HC Wainwright upgraded KemPharm from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, January 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on KemPharm in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:KMPH opened at $4.51 on Wednesday. KemPharm has a 12-month low of $4.10 and a 12-month high of $15.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.31.

KemPharm (NASDAQ:KMPH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08). KemPharm had a positive return on equity of 7.03% and a negative net margin of 29.86%. Equities research analysts predict that KemPharm will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KemPharm during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,545,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of KemPharm by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 88,297 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $769,000 after acquiring an additional 20,037 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of KemPharm during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,574,000. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its position in shares of KemPharm by 207.9% during the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 62,887 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $587,000 after acquiring an additional 42,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of KemPharm by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 279,440 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,607,000 after acquiring an additional 20,775 shares in the last quarter. 34.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About KemPharm (Get Rating)

KemPharm, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, discovers and develops various proprietary prodrugs to treat serious medical conditions in the United States. The company utilizes its Ligand Activated Therapy technology to generate improved prodrug versions of FDA-approved drugs, as well as to generate prodrug versions of existing compounds that may have applications for new disease indications.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on KemPharm (KMPH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for KemPharm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KemPharm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.