Zacks Investment Research Lowers Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH) to Sell

Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Life Time Group Holdings Inc. reshaped the way consumers approach their health through omnichannel, healthy way of life communities that address all aspects of healthy living, healthy aging and healthy entertainment. Life Time Group Holdings Inc. is based in CHANHASSEN, Minn. “

LTH has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Life Time Group from $21.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Life Time Group from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Life Time Group from $24.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Life Time Group from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Life Time Group from $21.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.22.

Shares of LTH opened at $15.40 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.61. Life Time Group has a 1 year low of $10.53 and a 1 year high of $23.37.

Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $360.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $356.93 million. Life Time Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Life Time Group will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Life Time Group in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in shares of Life Time Group in the fourth quarter valued at $109,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Life Time Group in the fourth quarter valued at $154,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Life Time Group in the fourth quarter valued at $162,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Life Time Group in the fourth quarter valued at $192,000.

About Life Time Group (Get Rating)

Life Time Group Holdings, Inc provides health, fitness, and wellness experiences to a community of individual members in the United States and Canada. It primarily engages in designing, building, and operating sports and athletic, professional fitness, family recreation, and spa centers in a resort-like environment, principally in suburban and urban locations of metropolitan areas.

