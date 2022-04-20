Zacks Investment Research Lowers Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) to Sell

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Littelfuse is the preferred brand for leading manufacturers around the world, with more than 40 sales, manufacturing and engineering facilities and a global network of distribution channels. Littelfuse products are vital components in virtually every market that uses electrical energy, from consumer electronics to automobiles, commercial vehicles and industrial equipment. They are also expanding into adjacent markets that complement their core business including power distribution centers for mining operations, generator controls and protection for marine applications, heavy-duty switches for commercial vehicles and electromechanical sensors used in the automotive industry. “

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on LFUS. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Littelfuse in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Littelfuse from $325.00 to $307.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $314.50.

Shares of NASDAQ LFUS opened at $231.30 on Wednesday. Littelfuse has a one year low of $226.00 and a one year high of $334.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $248.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $279.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.31, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.22.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.24. Littelfuse had a net margin of 13.65% and a return on equity of 18.48%. The firm had revenue of $553.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $523.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 37.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Littelfuse will post 13.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director William P. Noglows sold 832 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.31, for a total transaction of $213,249.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Littelfuse by 12,836.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,520 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,839,000 after acquiring an additional 26,315 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Littelfuse by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,995 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,743,000 after purchasing an additional 2,085 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Littelfuse by 70.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 51,302 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,071,000 after purchasing an additional 21,223 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Littelfuse by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 206,568 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,631,000 after purchasing an additional 14,257 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in Littelfuse by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 12,317 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,366,000 after purchasing an additional 2,342 shares during the period. 93.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Littelfuse, Inc manufactures and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products in the Asia-Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, reed switch based magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors and diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

