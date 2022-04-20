Zacks Investment Research Lowers Victrex (OTCMKTS:VTXPF) to Sell

Victrex (OTCMKTS:VTXPF – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Victrex Plc engages in the manufacture and marketing of polymers. The company offers products under the Victrex, Aptiv, Vicote and Victrex Pipes brands. It operates through the Victrex Polymer Solutions and Invibio Biomaterial Solutions segments. Victrex Polymer Solutions segment focuses on the automotive, aerospace, electronics and energy markets. Invibio Biomaterial Solutions provides solutions for medical device manufacturers. Victrex Plc is headquartered in Thornton Cleveleys, United Kingdom. “

Separately, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Victrex from GBX 2,150 ($27.97) to GBX 1,750 ($22.77) in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,530.33.

Shares of Victrex stock remained flat at $$23.07 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.13 and its 200 day moving average is $29.00. Victrex has a 52 week low of $22.23 and a 52 week high of $36.50. The company has a current ratio of 4.24, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Victrex plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polymers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Industrial and Medical. It develops PEEK and PAEK polymer solutions, and semi-finished and finished parts. The company also offers specialist solutions for medical device manufacturers; sells thermoplastic polymer components; and engages in trading activities.

