Zacks Investment Research Lowers Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD) to Hold

Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Weatherford International Public Limited Company provides oil field services and equipment. The Company offers drilling solutions, gas well unloading, restoration and other related activities. Weatherford International Public Limited Company is based in TX, United States. “

Shares of Weatherford International stock traded down $0.21 on Wednesday, reaching $38.56. 28,078 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 428,792. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.19. Weatherford International has a one year low of $10.00 and a one year high of $40.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.87.

Weatherford International ( NASDAQ:WFRD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $965.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $961.00 million. Research analysts forecast that Weatherford International will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Weatherford International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in Weatherford International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Weatherford International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Weatherford International by 12,548.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 5,898 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Weatherford International by 1,423.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 5,636 shares during the period. 81.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Weatherford International plc, an energy services company, provides equipment and services for the drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention of oil, geothermal, and natural gas wells worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Western Hemisphere and Eastern Hemisphere. It offers artificial lift systems, including reciprocating rod, progressing cavity pumping, gas, hydraulic, plunger, and hybrid lift systems, as well as related automation and control systems; pressure pumping and reservoir stimulation services, such as acidizing, fracturing, cementing, and coiled-tubing intervention; and drill stem test tools, surface well testing, and multiphase flow measurement services.

