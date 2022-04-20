Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) to Buy

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $60.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 16.12% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Appian Corporation provides low-code software development platform which enables organizations to develop various applications primarily in the United States and internationally. The Company’s products include business process management software, case management, mobile application development and platform as a service. It serves financial services, healthcare, government, telecommunications, media, energy, manufacturing and transportation organizations. Appian Corporation is headquartered in Reston, Virginia. “

APPN has been the subject of several other research reports. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Appian from $100.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley restated a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Appian in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Appian from $47.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Appian presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.50.

Appian stock traded down $2.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.67. The stock had a trading volume of 11,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 543,175. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of -41.28 and a beta of 1.70. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.53. Appian has a fifty-two week low of $46.85 and a fifty-two week high of $149.82.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $104.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.28 million. Appian had a negative net margin of 24.00% and a negative return on equity of 27.17%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.09) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Appian will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $59.00 per share, for a total transaction of $59,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders acquired 471,350 shares of company stock valued at $25,265,049 over the last 90 days. 43.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Appian during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Appian during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Appian by 150.0% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Appian in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Appian by 23.7% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. 81.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Appian Corporation provides low-code automation platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform automates the creation of forms, workflows, data structures, reports, user interfaces, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded. The company also offers professional and customer support services.

