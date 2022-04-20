Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) to Strong-Buy

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $82.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 17.70% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. is the parent company of Atlas Air and Polar Air Cargo, which together operate the world’s largest fleet of Boeing freighter aircraft. AAWW is principally involved in the airport-to-airport air transportation of heavy freight cargo through its two operating subsidiary airlines, Atlas Air, Inc. and Polar Air Cargo, IncAAWW, through its principal subsidiaries Atlas and Polar, offers scheduled air cargo service, cargo charters, military charters, and ACMI aircraft leasing in which customers receive a dedicated aircraft, crew, maintenance and insurance on a long-term lease basis. “

AAWW has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.50.

NASDAQ:AAWW traded down $1.37 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $69.67. The stock had a trading volume of 17,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 740,913. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.06. Atlas Air Worldwide has a 12-month low of $62.13 and a 12-month high of $97.13.

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The transportation company reported $7.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.11 by $0.94. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Atlas Air Worldwide had a net margin of 12.24% and a return on equity of 21.37%. Atlas Air Worldwide’s revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.83 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Atlas Air Worldwide will post 14.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Atlas Air Worldwide declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 17th that authorizes the company to buyback $200.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the transportation company to purchase up to 8.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Atlas Air Worldwide news, EVP Adam Richard Kokas sold 9,975 shares of Atlas Air Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.45, for a total value of $882,288.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sixth Street Partners Management Company L.P. raised its position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 48.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sixth Street Partners Management Company L.P. now owns 2,007,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $163,932,000 after acquiring an additional 657,000 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Atlas Air Worldwide by 264.9% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 434,140 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,861,000 after buying an additional 315,170 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Atlas Air Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth approximately $16,505,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Atlas Air Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,807,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Atlas Air Worldwide during the third quarter valued at approximately $11,065,000.

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through two segments, Airline Operations and Dry Leasing. The company offers outsourced cargo and passenger aircraft operating solutions, including contractual service arrangements, such as the provision of aircraft; and value-added services, including crew, maintenance, and insurance to aircraft and other customers.

