Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) to Hold

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $308.00 price objective on the textile maker’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 5.09% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Deckers have slid and underperformed the industry in the past six months. The company has been experiencing higher logistics costs and supply chain challenges. The most significant headwinds for the business continued to be prolonged transit lead times and cost pressures owing to container shortages, port congestion, and trucking and labor scarcity. To offset these, Deckers has been utilizing air freight. This, in turn, has been exerting pressure on margins. Nonetheless, management is trying to mitigate the impact of ongoing supply chain issues through early procurement of inventory and implementing targeted price increases to offset inflationary pressure. Well, demand seems to be strong for HOKA ONE ONE and UGG brands. Also, the company’s direct-to-consumer business has been robust. Net sales grew 10.2% during the third quarter.”

Get Deckers Outdoor alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $475.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $525.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Cowen lowered their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $478.00 to $358.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $480.00 to $487.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Deckers Outdoor currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $440.27.

Shares of NYSE:DECK traded up $2.73 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $293.09. 21,979 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 433,906. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $277.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $336.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.56 and a beta of 0.86. Deckers Outdoor has a 12 month low of $231.88 and a 12 month high of $451.49.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $8.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.35 by $0.07. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 28.28%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $8.99 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Deckers Outdoor will post 15.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Steadfast Capital Management LP lifted its position in Deckers Outdoor by 7.2% during the third quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 825,423 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $297,317,000 after buying an additional 55,137 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 56.5% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 571,017 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $209,169,000 after acquiring an additional 206,161 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 56.6% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 471,786 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $169,937,000 after purchasing an additional 170,466 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 7.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 374,723 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $134,975,000 after purchasing an additional 25,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 59.4% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 364,437 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $135,435,000 after purchasing an additional 135,837 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.21% of the company’s stock.

About Deckers Outdoor (Get Rating)

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Deckers Outdoor (DECK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Deckers Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deckers Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.