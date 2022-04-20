Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Generation Bio (NASDAQ:GBIO) to Buy

Generation Bio (NASDAQ:GBIO – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $8.75 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 20.36% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Generation Bio Co. is a genetic medicines company. It is focused on creating gene therapy for patients suffering from both rare and prevalent diseases. Generation Bio Co. is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass. “

Separately, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Generation Bio in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.25.

Shares of Generation Bio stock opened at $7.27 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.16. Generation Bio has a 1-year low of $3.96 and a 1-year high of $38.86. The firm has a market cap of $414.40 million, a P/E ratio of -3.45 and a beta of 3.31.

Generation Bio (NASDAQ:GBIO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.03. Research analysts forecast that Generation Bio will post -2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Generation Bio during the 4th quarter valued at about $440,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Generation Bio by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,167,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,426,000 after purchasing an additional 42,517 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Generation Bio by 2,831.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 20,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 19,427 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Generation Bio by 46.4% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 54,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 17,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Generation Bio during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,812,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.42% of the company’s stock.

Generation Bio Co, a genetic medicines company, develops therapies for the treatment of rare and prevalent diseases. The company provides a portfolio of programs, including programs for rare and prevalent diseases of the liver and retina. It also focuses on the diseases of skeletal muscle, central nervous system, and oncology.

