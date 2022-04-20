Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC) to “Hold”

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacifico was constituted as part of the process of opening to the private investment the Mexican airport system. Currently the aeronautic infrastructure has become the base of every service of air transportation; constituting this a pole of development around which a series of activities of great economic importance is articulated: business, aeronautic services, commerce, business, etc. It administers, operates, maintains and develops twelve airports in the regions of the Pacific and Center of Mexico, in the cities of Guadalajara, Hermosillo, Puerto Vallarta, Aguascalientes, La Paz, Tijuana, Leon, among other. “

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from $150.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. UBS Group lowered Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bradesco Corretora lowered Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.00.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico stock opened at $151.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $146.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $136.44. The company has a quick ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.35. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico has a 12-month low of $102.41 and a 12-month high of $167.24.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $250.17 million during the quarter. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico had a return on equity of 28.06% and a net margin of 31.77%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico will post 6.82 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PAC. QP Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico during the first quarter worth $266,000. Veriti Management LLC increased its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 8.6% during the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 2,430 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico during the first quarter worth $226,000. Arden Trust Co increased its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 14.1% during the first quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 3,863 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $623,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 29.7% during the first quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,885 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $626,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.89% of the company’s stock.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manages, and operates airports primarily in Mexico's Pacific region. It has 12 airports in Guadalajara, Puerto Vallarta, Tijuana, San Jose del Cabo, Guanajuato (Bajío), Hermosillo, Mexicali, Los Mochis, La Paz, Manzanillo, Morelia, and Aguascalientes, as well as two international airports in Jamaica.

