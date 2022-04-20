Zacks Investment Research Upgrades ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX) to Hold

ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ImmunityBio Inc. is a late-clinical-stage immunotherapy company developing therapies which drive immunogenic mechanisms for defeating cancers and infectious diseases. The company’s immunotherapy platform activates both the innate and adaptive immune systems. ImmunityBio Inc., formerly known as NantKwest Inc., is based in CULVER CITY, Calif. “

NASDAQ:IBRX opened at $4.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.67. ImmunityBio has a 12 month low of $4.70 and a 12 month high of $19.72.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of ImmunityBio by 72.3% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 168,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 70,722 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of ImmunityBio by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 261,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,591,000 after purchasing an additional 35,952 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of ImmunityBio by 50.3% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 30,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 10,123 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of ImmunityBio by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 103,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 3,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of ImmunityBio by 114.0% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 54,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 29,292 shares in the last quarter. 8.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ImmunityBio Company Profile

ImmunityBio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapies and vaccines to treat cancers and infectious diseases. It offers immunotherapy and cell therapy platforms, including antibody cytokine fusion proteins, synthetic immunomodulators, vaccine technologies, natural killer cells, and adaptive (T cell) immune systems.

