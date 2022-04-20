Zacks Investment Research Upgrades ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX) to Hold

ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “ImmunityBio Inc. is a late-clinical-stage immunotherapy company developing therapies which drive immunogenic mechanisms for defeating cancers and infectious diseases. The company’s immunotherapy platform activates both the innate and adaptive immune systems. ImmunityBio Inc., formerly known as NantKwest Inc., is based in CULVER CITY, Calif. “
NASDAQ:IBRX opened at $4.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.67. ImmunityBio has a 12 month low of $4.70 and a 12 month high of $19.72.
ImmunityBio Company Profile (Get Rating)
ImmunityBio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapies and vaccines to treat cancers and infectious diseases. It offers immunotherapy and cell therapy platforms, including antibody cytokine fusion proteins, synthetic immunomodulators, vaccine technologies, natural killer cells, and adaptive (T cell) immune systems.
