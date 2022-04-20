Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) to Buy

Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $97.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 6.82% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. is dedicated to deliver the ultimate guest experience by providing exceptional services as well as the latest gaming, dining and hospitality amenities. With a main focus on their guests’ superior expectations, they continue to aggressively reinvest in our properties. As a market leader, they invite them to become more familiar with their company, their operations and their management team. Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel/casino facility in Reno, Nevada, and the Monarch Black Hawk Casino in Black Hawk, Colorado, approximately 40 miles west of Denver. “

Get Monarch Casino & Resort alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut Monarch Casino & Resort from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Monarch Casino & Resort from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Monarch Casino & Resort from $91.00 to $96.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Monarch Casino & Resort from $83.00 to $82.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st.

Monarch Casino & Resort stock opened at $90.81 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.51. Monarch Casino & Resort has a 52 week low of $56.35 and a 52 week high of $91.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 25.80 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $111.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.03 million. Monarch Casino & Resort had a net margin of 17.32% and a return on equity of 16.57%. On average, research analysts expect that Monarch Casino & Resort will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 10,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 12,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $893,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,685,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 8,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 34.4% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.41% of the company’s stock.

About Monarch Casino & Resort (Get Rating)

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel and casino in Reno, Nevada. The company also owns and operates the Monarch Casino Resort Spa Black Hawk in Black Hawk, Colorado. As of December 31, 2021, its Atlantis Casino Resort Spa featured approximately 61,000 square feet of casino space; 818 guest rooms and suites; 8 food outlets; 2 gourmet coffee and pastry bars; a 30,000 square-foot health spa and salon with an enclosed pool; 2 retail outlets offering clothing and gift shop merchandise; an 8,000 square-foot family entertainment center; and approximately 52,000 square feet of banquet, convention, and meeting room space.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Monarch Casino & Resort (MCRI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Monarch Casino & Resort Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monarch Casino & Resort and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.