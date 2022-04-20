Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Unitil (NYSE:UTL) to “Buy”

Unitil (NYSE:UTL – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $57.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 8.94% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Unitil Corporation is a registered public utility holding company and the parent company of the Unitil System. “

Get Unitil alerts:

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on UTL. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Unitil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America upgraded shares of Unitil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

UTL stock traded up $1.67 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $52.32. 714 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 63,599. The company has a market capitalization of $837.96 million, a P/E ratio of 21.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Unitil has a 1-year low of $40.53 and a 1-year high of $59.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.60.

Unitil (NYSE:UTL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.03. Unitil had a return on equity of 8.54% and a net margin of 7.63%. The company had revenue of $139.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Unitil will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Unitil by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 65,241 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,000,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its position in shares of Unitil by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 6,284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in Unitil by 6.4% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 5,928 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Unitil by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 13,502 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $621,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Unitil by 4.1% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 10,407 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

Unitil Company Profile (Get Rating)

Unitil Corporation, a public utility holding company, engages in the distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Non-Regulated. The company distributes electricity in the southeastern seacoast and state capital regions of New Hampshire, and the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts; and distributes natural gas in southeastern New Hampshire and portions of southern and central Maine, including the city of Portland and the Lewiston-Auburn area, as well as the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Unitil (UTL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Unitil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unitil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.