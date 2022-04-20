Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Weber (NYSE:WEBR) to Buy

Weber (NYSE:WEBR – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $11.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 13.05% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “WEBER INC. is a barbecue brand. It offers a comprehensive, innovative product portfolio, including charcoal, gas, pellet and electric grills, smokers and accessories designed to help outdoor cooking enthusiasts. WEBER INC. is headquartered in Palatine, IL. “

Several other brokerages also recently commented on WEBR. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Weber from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Weber from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Weber from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Weber from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Weber from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $17.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.36.

Shares of Weber stock traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $9.73. 8,438 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 502,376. Weber has a 12-month low of $8.56 and a 12-month high of $20.44. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.40.

Weber (NYSE:WEBR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $283.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.78 million. Weber’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Weber will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Weber news, Director Susan T. Congalton bought 10,000 shares of Weber stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.59 per share, with a total value of $105,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Chris M. Scherzinger bought 20,000 shares of Weber stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.96 per share, for a total transaction of $199,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Weber in the third quarter worth $27,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Weber in the third quarter worth $34,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in Weber in the third quarter worth $35,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Weber in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Weber in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. 12.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Weber Inc, an outdoor cooking company, manufactures and distributes outdoor cooking products, accessories, consumables, and services in North America, Europe, Australia, and internationally. Its products include charcoal and gas grills, smokers, pellet and electric grills, and Weber Connect Smart Grilling Hub; and accessories, consumables, and services.

