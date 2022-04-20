Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $228.88.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ZTS. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Zoetis from $232.00 to $208.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $242.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Saturday, January 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 15th.

Shares of NYSE:ZTS opened at $185.94 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $191.60 and its 200 day moving average is $207.04. Zoetis has a 52 week low of $165.22 and a 52 week high of $249.27. The stock has a market cap of $87.73 billion, a PE ratio of 43.55, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.04. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.20% and a return on equity of 50.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Zoetis will post 5.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.325 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 20th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Zoetis’s payout ratio is 30.45%.

In other Zoetis news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 2,065 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.54, for a total transaction of $405,855.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Glenn David sold 32,390 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.87, for a total transaction of $6,149,889.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,455 shares of company stock valued at $9,607,544 over the last three months. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZTS. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the fourth quarter valued at $1,067,881,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Zoetis by 135.5% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,705,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $913,476,000 after acquiring an additional 2,706,908 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the fourth quarter valued at $6,000,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zoetis by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,315,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,838,266,000 after acquiring an additional 1,427,812 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Zoetis by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,261,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,021,447,000 after buying an additional 1,161,674 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.36% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

