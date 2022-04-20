Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Upgraded to “C” by TheStreet

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on ZM. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $300.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $250.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $145.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $200.00 to $171.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Zoom Video Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $191.58.

Get Zoom Video Communications alerts:

ZM opened at $111.18 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $118.18 and a 200-day moving average of $178.25. The company has a market capitalization of $33.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.76, a PEG ratio of 4.15 and a beta of -0.93. Zoom Video Communications has a 1-year low of $94.51 and a 1-year high of $406.48.

Zoom Video Communications ( NASDAQ:ZM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.09. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 33.54% and a return on equity of 21.17%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Zoom Video Communications will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 15,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.42, for a total value of $2,319,062.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Aparna Bawa sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.38, for a total transaction of $244,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 72,455 shares of company stock worth $9,208,289. Insiders own 12.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in Zoom Video Communications in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Zoom Video Communications in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 94.8% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 144.4% in the fourth quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. 51.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Zoom Video Communications (Get Rating)

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Zoom Video Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoom Video Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.