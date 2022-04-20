Zoran Bogdanovic Acquires 2,159 Shares of Coca-Cola HBC AG (LON:CCH) Stock

Coca-Cola HBC AG (LON:CCH – Get Rating) insider Zoran Bogdanovic bought 2,159 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,581 ($20.57) per share, with a total value of £34,133.79 ($44,410.34).

Zoran Bogdanovic also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Coca-Cola HBC alerts:

On Wednesday, March 30th, Zoran Bogdanovic sold 4,065 shares of Coca-Cola HBC stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,646 ($21.42), for a total transaction of £66,909.90 ($87,054.25).

On Thursday, March 17th, Zoran Bogdanovic purchased 231 shares of Coca-Cola HBC stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,715 ($22.31) per share, for a total transaction of £3,961.65 ($5,154.37).

On Thursday, February 17th, Zoran Bogdanovic purchased 158 shares of Coca-Cola HBC stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 2,461 ($32.02) per share, for a total transaction of £3,888.38 ($5,059.04).

Shares of LON:CCH traded up GBX 49 ($0.64) during trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 1,620.50 ($21.08). 651,017 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,126,880. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.24, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Coca-Cola HBC AG has a 12 month low of GBX 1,403.50 ($18.26) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,809.60 ($36.55). The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,791.16 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,254.46. The stock has a market capitalization of £5.93 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.81.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 3,000 ($39.03) price target on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Coca-Cola HBC from GBX 2,900 ($37.73) to GBX 2,800 ($36.43) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Coca-Cola HBC to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from GBX 2,500 ($32.53) to GBX 1,900 ($24.72) in a report on Monday, March 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coca-Cola HBC has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 2,566.67 ($33.39).

Coca-Cola HBC Company Profile (Get Rating)

Coca-Cola HBC AG engages in the production, distribution, and sale of non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages worldwide. The company offers sparkling soft drinks, hydration drinks, juices, ready-to-drink tea, energy drinks, coffee, water, plant-based drinks, premium spirits and flavored alcoholic beverages, and snacks.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola HBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola HBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.