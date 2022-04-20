Zoran Bogdanovic Acquires 2,159 Shares of Coca-Cola HBC AG (LON:CCH) Stock

Coca-Cola HBC AG (LON:CCH – Get Rating) insider Zoran Bogdanovic bought 2,159 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,581 ($20.57) per share, with a total value of £34,133.79 ($44,410.34).
Zoran Bogdanovic also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, March 30th, Zoran Bogdanovic sold 4,065 shares of Coca-Cola HBC stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,646 ($21.42), for a total transaction of £66,909.90 ($87,054.25).
- On Thursday, March 17th, Zoran Bogdanovic purchased 231 shares of Coca-Cola HBC stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,715 ($22.31) per share, for a total transaction of £3,961.65 ($5,154.37).
- On Thursday, February 17th, Zoran Bogdanovic purchased 158 shares of Coca-Cola HBC stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 2,461 ($32.02) per share, for a total transaction of £3,888.38 ($5,059.04).
Shares of LON:CCH traded up GBX 49 ($0.64) during trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 1,620.50 ($21.08). 651,017 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,126,880. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.24, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Coca-Cola HBC AG has a 12 month low of GBX 1,403.50 ($18.26) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,809.60 ($36.55). The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,791.16 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,254.46. The stock has a market capitalization of £5.93 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.81.
Coca-Cola HBC Company Profile (Get Rating)
Coca-Cola HBC AG engages in the production, distribution, and sale of non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages worldwide. The company offers sparkling soft drinks, hydration drinks, juices, ready-to-drink tea, energy drinks, coffee, water, plant-based drinks, premium spirits and flavored alcoholic beverages, and snacks.
