ZTE Co. (OTCMKTS:ZTCOY) Raises Dividend to $0.07 Per Share

ZTE Co. (OTCMKTS:ZTCOY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, April 20th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 26th will be given a dividend of 0.0747 per share by the technology company on Monday, June 6th. This represents a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 25th. This is a boost from ZTE’s previous dividend of $0.06.

OTCMKTS ZTCOY opened at $4.05 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.16. ZTE has a 1 year low of $3.30 and a 1 year high of $8.16. The company has a market capitalization of $9.34 billion, a PE ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.23.

ZTE (OTCMKTS:ZTCOY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 11th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ZTE had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 13.32%. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that ZTE will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ZTE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th.

ZTE Corporation provides integrated communication information solutions in the People's Republic of China, rest of Asia, Africa, Europe, the United States, and Oceania. It operates through three segments: Carriers' Networks, Government and Corporate Business, and Consumer Business. The Carriers' Network segment provides wireless access, wireline access, bearer systems, core networks, telecommunication software systems and services, and other technologies and product solutions for meeting carries' requirements.

