-$0.03 EPS Expected for Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT – Get Rating) (TSE:WPRT) will report earnings per share of ($0.03) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Westport Fuel Systems’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.05 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.08). Westport Fuel Systems posted earnings per share of ($0.02) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Westport Fuel Systems will report full-year earnings of ($0.14) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.25) to ($0.03). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.05) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.13) to $0.07. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Westport Fuel Systems.

Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT – Get Rating) (TSE:WPRT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The auto parts company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $82.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.50 million. Westport Fuel Systems had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 3.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on WPRT shares. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Westport Fuel Systems from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Westport Fuel Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.25 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Westport Fuel Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Shares of WPRT traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.36. 717,388 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,272,240. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $232.28 million, a PE ratio of 15.11 and a beta of 2.37. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.22. Westport Fuel Systems has a 52-week low of $1.32 and a 52-week high of $7.42.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in Westport Fuel Systems by 58.1% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 4,978,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $10,989,000 after acquiring an additional 1,830,000 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Westport Fuel Systems by 27.7% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,654,119 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $8,661,000 after buying an additional 793,555 shares during the last quarter. Pembroke Management LTD raised its stake in shares of Westport Fuel Systems by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 3,068,373 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $12,764,000 after buying an additional 21,633 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in shares of Westport Fuel Systems by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 2,524,376 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $8,305,000 after buying an additional 451,858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of Westport Fuel Systems by 339.7% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,181,063 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $7,176,000 after buying an additional 1,685,000 shares during the last quarter. 28.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Westport Fuel Systems Inc engages in the engineering, manufacturing, and supplying alternative fuel systems and components for use in transportation applications worldwide. The company operates through Original Equipment Manufacturer and Independent Aftermarket segments. It offers alternative fuel systems and components, which include a range of alternative fuels, such as liquefied petroleum gas, compressed natural gas, liquefied natural gas, renewable natural gas, and hydrogen; and independent aftermarket, light and heavy-duty original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and delayed OEMs, electronics, hydrogen, and fuel storage activities.

