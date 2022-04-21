$0.08 EPS Expected for WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF) This Quarter

Analysts predict that WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.08 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for WisdomTree Investments’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.07 and the highest is $0.10. WisdomTree Investments also reported earnings of $0.08 per share in the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that WisdomTree Investments will report full-year earnings of $0.39 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.34 to $0.43. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.38 to $0.40. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow WisdomTree Investments.

WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The asset manager reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $79.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.62 million. WisdomTree Investments had a return on equity of 23.10% and a net margin of 16.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered WisdomTree Investments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on WisdomTree Investments from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on WisdomTree Investments from $7.00 to $6.75 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of WisdomTree Investments in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.44.

NASDAQ:WETF opened at $6.28 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 3.63. WisdomTree Investments has a one year low of $5.08 and a one year high of $7.38. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.15. The stock has a market cap of $920.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.26 and a beta of 1.71.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 9th were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 8th. This is a boost from WisdomTree Investments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. WisdomTree Investments’s payout ratio is 38.71%.

In other news, CEO Jonathan L. Steinberg sold 153,913 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.87, for a total value of $903,469.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Investments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,735,000. Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in WisdomTree Investments by 38.5% during the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 2,516,957 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $15,403,000 after buying an additional 699,449 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in WisdomTree Investments by 286.3% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 785,400 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,453,000 after buying an additional 582,100 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in WisdomTree Investments by 51.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,700,384 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $10,542,000 after buying an additional 578,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in WisdomTree Investments during the third quarter worth $3,094,000. 80.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WisdomTree Investments, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans.

