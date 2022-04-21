$0.09 EPS Expected for Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR – Get Rating) will announce $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Invesco Mortgage Capital’s earnings. Invesco Mortgage Capital posted earnings of $0.11 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Invesco Mortgage Capital will report full year earnings of $0.35 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.34 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Invesco Mortgage Capital.

Get Invesco Mortgage Capital alerts:

Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.10. Invesco Mortgage Capital had a negative net margin of 53.19% and a positive return on equity of 16.15%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.10 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Invesco Mortgage Capital in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Invesco Mortgage Capital from $3.00 to $2.30 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Invesco Mortgage Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th.

Shares of IVR stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $1.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,782,544. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.19 and a 200-day moving average of $2.70. Invesco Mortgage Capital has a 52 week low of $1.80 and a 52 week high of $4.60. The company has a market cap of $621.81 million, a PE ratio of -3.86 and a beta of 1.27.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 19.10%. Invesco Mortgage Capital’s payout ratio is presently -73.47%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital in the third quarter worth about $33,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco Mortgage Capital during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Sage Rhino Capital LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Mortgage Capital during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco Mortgage Capital during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 54.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Invesco Mortgage Capital (Get Rating)

Invesco Mortgage Capital, Inc is a holding company, which engages in investing, financing and managing residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities and mortgage loans. The firm primarily invests in the following: residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), non-agency RMBS, non-agency CMBS, credit risk transfer securities that are unsecured obligations issued by government-sponsored enterprises, residential and commercial mortgage loans, and other real estate-related financing arrangements.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Invesco Mortgage Capital (IVR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Mortgage Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Mortgage Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.