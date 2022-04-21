$0.09 EPS Expected for Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR – Get Rating) will announce $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Invesco Mortgage Capital’s earnings. Invesco Mortgage Capital posted earnings of $0.11 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that Invesco Mortgage Capital will report full year earnings of $0.35 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.34 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Invesco Mortgage Capital.
Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.10. Invesco Mortgage Capital had a negative net margin of 53.19% and a positive return on equity of 16.15%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.10 EPS.
Shares of IVR stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $1.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,782,544. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.19 and a 200-day moving average of $2.70. Invesco Mortgage Capital has a 52 week low of $1.80 and a 52 week high of $4.60. The company has a market cap of $621.81 million, a PE ratio of -3.86 and a beta of 1.27.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 19.10%. Invesco Mortgage Capital’s payout ratio is presently -73.47%.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital in the third quarter worth about $33,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco Mortgage Capital during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Sage Rhino Capital LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Mortgage Capital during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco Mortgage Capital during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 54.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Invesco Mortgage Capital (Get Rating)
Invesco Mortgage Capital, Inc is a holding company, which engages in investing, financing and managing residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities and mortgage loans. The firm primarily invests in the following: residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), non-agency RMBS, non-agency CMBS, credit risk transfer securities that are unsecured obligations issued by government-sponsored enterprises, residential and commercial mortgage loans, and other real estate-related financing arrangements.
