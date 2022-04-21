-$0.13 Earnings Per Share Expected for Skylight Health Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SLHG) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Skylight Health Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SLHG – Get Rating) will post earnings of ($0.13) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Skylight Health Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.18) to ($0.06). Skylight Health Group reported earnings of ($0.05) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 160%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Skylight Health Group will report full year earnings of ($0.43) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.56) to ($0.22). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.23) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.32) to ($0.16). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Skylight Health Group.
Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mackie raised Skylight Health Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Lake Street Capital dropped their price objective on Skylight Health Group from $6.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Skylight Health Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.44.
SLHG opened at $0.88 on Thursday. Skylight Health Group has a one year low of $0.72 and a one year high of $6.25. The stock has a market cap of $34.72 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.44.
Skylight Health Group Inc operates as a healthcare services and technology company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Colombia. It operates the US multi-state primary care health network, which provides a range of services from primary care, sub-specialty, allied health, and laboratory/diagnostic testing.
