-$0.14 Earnings Per Share Expected for Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.14) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Wolfspeed’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.15) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.12). Wolfspeed posted earnings per share of ($0.22) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 36.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wolfspeed will report full year earnings of ($0.63) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.67) to ($0.60). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.25) to $0.40. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Wolfspeed.

Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $173.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.98 million.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on WOLF shares. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Wolfspeed to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Wolfspeed from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Wolfspeed to an “overweight” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

WOLF stock traded down $5.28 during trading on Thursday, reaching $107.28. 1,393,481 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,835,006. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $103.71. Wolfspeed has a 52-week low of $75.06 and a 52-week high of $142.33.

Wolfspeed, Inc provides silicon carbide and gallium nitride (GaN) materials, power devices, and radio frequency (RF) devices based on wide bandgap semiconductor materials and silicon. The company's silicon carbide and GaN materials comprise silicon carbide bare wafers, epitaxial wafers, and GaN epitaxial layers on silicon carbide wafers.

