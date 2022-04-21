$0.22 Earnings Per Share Expected for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX – Get Rating) will announce $0.22 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.24 and the lowest is $0.21. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions posted earnings of $0.19 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 15.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions will report full year earnings of $1.01 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.91 to $1.12. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.22. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Allscripts Healthcare Solutions.

Get Allscripts Healthcare Solutions alerts:

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The software maker reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $391.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $390.63 million. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 8.94%. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Allscripts Healthcare Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.50.

Shares of MDRX traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.80. The stock had a trading volume of 1,335,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,875,369. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.59 and a 200 day moving average of $18.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.57, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.98. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions has a 12 month low of $13.05 and a 12 month high of $23.24.

In related news, CFO Richard J. Poulton sold 10,000 shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.83, for a total value of $208,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Paul Black sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.87, for a total transaction of $1,312,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.91% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 87.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,467,089 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $137,767,000 after buying an additional 3,488,947 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,846,502 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $439,969,000 after acquiring an additional 2,028,119 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 86.6% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,227,469 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $41,097,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033,924 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $16,809,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,427,095 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $63,229,000 after purchasing an additional 469,894 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.40% of the company’s stock.

About Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (Get Rating)

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), information connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient access, and population health management solutions.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (MDRX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.