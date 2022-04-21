-$0.24 Earnings Per Share Expected for Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of ($0.24) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Amyris’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.11) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.37). Amyris reported earnings of ($1.08) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 77.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Amyris will report full year earnings of ($0.73) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.25) to ($0.33). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.39) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.93) to ($0.05). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Amyris.

Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $64.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.44) earnings per share. Amyris’s quarterly revenue was down 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AMRS. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Amyris from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Amyris in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.17.

Shares of Amyris stock opened at $4.15 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.14 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Amyris has a 52 week low of $3.65 and a 52 week high of $17.42.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMRS. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Amyris by 690.3% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,104,134 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $16,793,000 after purchasing an additional 2,711,364 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in Amyris by 2,531.6% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,000,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,391,000 after acquiring an additional 1,924,000 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its position in Amyris by 288.2% during the fourth quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 2,482,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,429,000 after acquiring an additional 1,842,940 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Amyris during the fourth quarter valued at $8,443,000. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in Amyris by 139.7% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 2,505,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,552,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.14% of the company’s stock.

Amyris, Inc, a synthetic biotechnology company, operates in the clean health and beauty, and flavors and fragrance markets in Europe, North America, Asia, and South America. The company manufactures and sells clean beauty, personal care, and health and wellness consumer products, as well as ingredients to the flavor and fragrance, nutrition, food and beverage, and clean beauty and personal care end markets.

