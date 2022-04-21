-$0.24 Earnings Per Share Expected for Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of ($0.24) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Amyris’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.11) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.37). Amyris reported earnings of ($1.08) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 77.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that Amyris will report full year earnings of ($0.73) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.25) to ($0.33). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.39) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.93) to ($0.05). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Amyris.
Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $64.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.44) earnings per share. Amyris’s quarterly revenue was down 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year.
Shares of Amyris stock opened at $4.15 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.14 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Amyris has a 52 week low of $3.65 and a 52 week high of $17.42.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMRS. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Amyris by 690.3% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,104,134 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $16,793,000 after purchasing an additional 2,711,364 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in Amyris by 2,531.6% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,000,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,391,000 after acquiring an additional 1,924,000 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its position in Amyris by 288.2% during the fourth quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 2,482,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,429,000 after acquiring an additional 1,842,940 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Amyris during the fourth quarter valued at $8,443,000. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in Amyris by 139.7% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 2,505,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,552,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.14% of the company’s stock.
Amyris Company Profile (Get Rating)
Amyris, Inc, a synthetic biotechnology company, operates in the clean health and beauty, and flavors and fragrance markets in Europe, North America, Asia, and South America. The company manufactures and sells clean beauty, personal care, and health and wellness consumer products, as well as ingredients to the flavor and fragrance, nutrition, food and beverage, and clean beauty and personal care end markets.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Amyris (AMRS)
- Steel Dynamics Scales New Heights On Record Results
- Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) Stock Hits Four Figures Once Again
- The Institutions Are Driving Knight-Swift Transportation
- 3 Legendary Low-Beta Stocks Set to Outperform
- Affirm Stock Has Affirmed a Bottom
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Amyris (AMRS)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Amyris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amyris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.