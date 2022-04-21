$0.27 Earnings Per Share Expected for Valley National Bancorp (NYSE:VLY) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Valley National Bancorp (NYSE:VLY – Get Rating) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.27 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Valley National Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.26 to $0.28. Valley National Bancorp reported earnings per share of $0.28 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Valley National Bancorp will report full year earnings of $1.19 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.16 to $1.20. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.35 to $1.50. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Valley National Bancorp.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Valley National Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

VLY traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $12.94. 48,473 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,438,979. Valley National Bancorp has a 52-week low of $11.66 and a 52-week high of $15.10.

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Valley National Bank that provides various commercial, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services products. It operates through Commercial Lending, Consumer Lending, and Investment Management segments. The company offers non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, money market, and time deposit accounts; commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, residential mortgage, and automobile loans; loans secured by the cash surrender value of life insurance; home equity loans and lines of credit; and secured and unsecured other consumer loans.

