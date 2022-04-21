-$0.34 EPS Expected for InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.34) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for InflaRx’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.35) to ($0.32). InflaRx reported earnings of ($0.22) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 54.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that InflaRx will report full year earnings of ($1.52) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.84) to ($1.14). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($1.37) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.76) to ($0.93). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover InflaRx.
InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.10).
InflaRx stock opened at $1.82 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $80.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.42. InflaRx has a 12 month low of $1.57 and a 12 month high of $5.69.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of InflaRx in the third quarter worth $29,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in InflaRx during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in InflaRx during the third quarter valued at $49,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in InflaRx during the third quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in InflaRx by 41.6% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 46,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 13,538 shares in the last quarter. 20.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
InflaRx Company Profile (Get Rating)
InflaRx N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops inhibitors using C5a technology primarily in Germany and the United States. The company's C5a is an inflammatory mediator that is involved in the progression of a variety of autoimmune and other inflammatory diseases.
