-$0.42 Earnings Per Share Expected for Applied Genetic Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:AGTC) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Applied Genetic Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:AGTC – Get Rating) will post earnings of ($0.42) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Applied Genetic Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.45) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.36). Applied Genetic Technologies reported earnings of ($0.40) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Applied Genetic Technologies will report full year earnings of ($1.63) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.77) to ($1.46). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($1.22) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.56) to ($0.89). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Applied Genetic Technologies.

Get Applied Genetic Technologies alerts:

Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.07). During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.60) EPS.

AGTC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

Shares of NASDAQ AGTC opened at $1.07 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.00. Applied Genetic Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.96 and a 1-year high of $4.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.93 million, a P/E ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGTC. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies by 3,528.3% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,851 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 17,359 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Applied Genetic Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Applied Genetic Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Applied Genetic Technologies by 321.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,172 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 12,337 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Applied Genetic Technologies by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 33,456 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 5,454 shares during the period. 35.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Applied Genetic Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformational genetic therapies for patients suffering from rare and debilitating diseases. Its advanced product candidates include three ophthalmology development programs across two targets, including X-linked retinitis pigmentosa, which is in the Phase I/II clinical trials; and achromatopsia that is in Phase I/II clinical trials.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Applied Genetic Technologies (AGTC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Genetic Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Genetic Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.