$0.47 EPS Expected for CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) This Quarter

Analysts expect CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) to report $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for CenterPoint Energy’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.49 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.45. CenterPoint Energy posted earnings of $0.59 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that CenterPoint Energy will report full-year earnings of $1.38 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.37 to $1.40. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.48 to $1.51. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover CenterPoint Energy.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.05. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 17.79% and a return on equity of 14.46%. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share.

CNP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.85.

Shares of NYSE:CNP traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.75. 4,812,808 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,078,220. CenterPoint Energy has a fifty-two week low of $23.58 and a fifty-two week high of $32.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.86. The firm has a market cap of $20.61 billion, a PE ratio of 14.49, a P/E/G ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.94.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CNP. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,635 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 36,597 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,121,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 126,558 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,532,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 8,860 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the period. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the period. 91.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as assets in the wholesale power market.

