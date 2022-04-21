$0.50 Earnings Per Share Expected for Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB – Get Rating) will post earnings of $0.50 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Weibo’s earnings. Weibo reported earnings of $0.57 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 12.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that Weibo will report full year earnings of $2.83 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.74 to $2.91. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.13 to $3.32. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Weibo.
Weibo (NASDAQ:WB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The information services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.25). Weibo had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 18.98%. The company had revenue of $616.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $607.41 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. Weibo’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Weibo by 74.0% during the third quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 1,206,060 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $57,276,000 after acquiring an additional 512,861 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Weibo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $143,502,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Weibo by 331.3% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 828 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 636 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in Weibo by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 12,227 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $581,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Weibo in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,885,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.44% of the company’s stock.
Shares of WB opened at $22.00 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.08 and its 200 day moving average is $33.94. Weibo has a fifty-two week low of $18.62 and a fifty-two week high of $64.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a PE ratio of 11.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.22.
Weibo Company Profile (Get Rating)
Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute, and discover content in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services; and Value-Added Services. The company offers discovery products to help users discover content on its platform; self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; and social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform.
