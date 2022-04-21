$0.50 Earnings Per Share Expected for Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB – Get Rating) will post earnings of $0.50 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Weibo’s earnings. Weibo reported earnings of $0.57 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 12.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Weibo will report full year earnings of $2.83 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.74 to $2.91. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.13 to $3.32. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Weibo.

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The information services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.25). Weibo had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 18.98%. The company had revenue of $616.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $607.41 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. Weibo’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on WB shares. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of Weibo from $70.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Weibo from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. UBS Group cut shares of Weibo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $27.80 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Weibo from $32.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Weibo in a research report on Sunday, April 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $37.50 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.37.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Weibo by 74.0% during the third quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 1,206,060 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $57,276,000 after acquiring an additional 512,861 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Weibo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $143,502,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Weibo by 331.3% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 828 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 636 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in Weibo by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 12,227 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $581,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Weibo in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,885,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WB opened at $22.00 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.08 and its 200 day moving average is $33.94. Weibo has a fifty-two week low of $18.62 and a fifty-two week high of $64.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a PE ratio of 11.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.22.

Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute, and discover content in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services; and Value-Added Services. The company offers discovery products to help users discover content on its platform; self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; and social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform.

