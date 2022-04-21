$0.52 EPS Expected for First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $0.52 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for First Industrial Realty Trust’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.52 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.51. First Industrial Realty Trust reported earnings per share of $0.46 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that First Industrial Realty Trust will report full-year earnings of $2.15 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.14 to $2.18. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.31 to $2.39. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow First Industrial Realty Trust.

Get First Industrial Realty Trust alerts:

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.61. First Industrial Realty Trust had a net margin of 56.90% and a return on equity of 13.05%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on FR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Mizuho lowered First Industrial Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.73.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new position in First Industrial Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 97.3% in the fourth quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 517 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in First Industrial Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 83.1% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.03% of the company’s stock.

First Industrial Realty Trust stock traded up $1.74 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $65.32. 906,182 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 908,928. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.40 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.35. First Industrial Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $47.92 and a 12 month high of $66.74.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a $0.295 dividend. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. This is a boost from First Industrial Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. First Industrial Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 56.73%.

First Industrial Realty Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Industrial Realty Trust (FR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for First Industrial Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Industrial Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.