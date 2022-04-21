$0.60 EPS Expected for Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE) This Quarter

Analysts expect Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Get Rating) to post $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Cadence Bank’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.66 and the lowest is $0.54. Cadence Bank reported earnings of $0.73 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 17.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Cadence Bank will report full-year earnings of $2.79 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.58 to $2.98. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.06 to $3.50. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Cadence Bank.

Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. Cadence Bank had a net margin of 15.49% and a return on equity of 11.01%. The firm had revenue of $375.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.56 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on Cadence Bank from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cadence Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Cadence Bank from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.50.

Shares of NYSE CADE traded down $0.68 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $27.22. 1,439,229 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,432,446. Cadence Bank has a twelve month low of $26.10 and a twelve month high of $34.24. The firm has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.40 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a positive change from Cadence Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. Cadence Bank’s payout ratio is presently 46.56%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Bank in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Founders Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Cadence Bank in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Bank during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Bank during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cadence Bank by 1,920.4% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,882 shares during the last quarter. 84.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cadence Bank provides commercial banking and financial services in the United States. Its products and services include consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans, credit cards, commercial and business banking, treasury management, specialized and asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment financing, and correspondent banking services.

