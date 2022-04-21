$0.60 EPS Expected for CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX – Get Rating) will post $0.60 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for CNX Resources’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.79 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.46. CNX Resources posted earnings per share of $0.36 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 66.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that CNX Resources will report full-year earnings of $2.07 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.63 to $2.86. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.41 to $3.77. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover CNX Resources.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $448.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $528.39 million.

CNX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CNX Resources in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of CNX Resources from $16.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of CNX Resources from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.63.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CNX Resources by 197.4% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,498 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in CNX Resources by 1,080.3% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 2,632 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,409 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in CNX Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of CNX Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of CNX Resources by 154.6% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,002 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823 shares during the period. 91.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CNX Resources stock traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.57. 1,865,268 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,554,893. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.36. CNX Resources has a twelve month low of $10.41 and a twelve month high of $23.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.93.

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent natural gas and midstream company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas properties in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates in two segments, Shale and Coalbed Methane. It produces and sells pipeline quality natural gas primarily for gas wholesalers.

