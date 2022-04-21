$0.69 EPS Expected for Xcel Energy Inc. (NYSE:XEL) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Xcel Energy Inc. (NYSE:XEL – Get Rating) to report $0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Xcel Energy’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.72 and the lowest is $0.67. Xcel Energy posted earnings of $0.67 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Xcel Energy will report full year earnings of $3.18 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.15 to $3.20. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $3.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.35 to $3.43. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Xcel Energy.

Several analysts have issued reports on XEL shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Xcel Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Xcel Energy from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of XEL traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $75.99. The stock had a trading volume of 51,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,359,178. Xcel Energy has a 52 week low of $61.15 and a 52 week high of $75.78.

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

