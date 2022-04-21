$0.76 Earnings Per Share Expected for Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Rating) will post earnings of $0.76 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Navient’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.72 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.79. Navient posted earnings per share of $1.71 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 55.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Navient.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The credit services provider reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($1.28). The firm had revenue of $272.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.89 million. Navient had a net margin of 20.76% and a return on equity of 20.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS.

NAVI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Navient from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Navient in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens lowered shares of Navient from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Compass Point downgraded Navient from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, TheStreet cut Navient from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Navient presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

NAVI stock opened at $16.90 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 30.68, a current ratio of 30.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.56. Navient has a 52-week low of $14.60 and a 52-week high of $23.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.08.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. Navient’s payout ratio is currently 15.92%.

In other Navient news, major shareholder Newbury Investors Llc purchased 315,408 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.13 per share, for a total transaction of $5,402,939.04. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Stephen M. Hauber sold 3,161 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.66, for a total value of $55,823.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NAVI. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of Navient by 536.9% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,683,262 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $33,210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418,986 shares during the last quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Navient in the fourth quarter valued at about $19,108,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Navient by 224.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,119,626 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $21,642,000 after buying an additional 774,347 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Navient by 55.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,185,629 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $25,159,000 after acquiring an additional 425,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Navient by 399.0% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 491,180 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $9,691,000 after acquiring an additional 392,744 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.13% of the company’s stock.

Navient Corporation provides education loan management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. It operates through three segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, and Business Processing.

