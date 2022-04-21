$0.76 Earnings Per Share Expected for Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.76 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Navient’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.72 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.79. Navient reported earnings per share of $1.71 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 55.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Navient.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The credit services provider reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($1.28). Navient had a net margin of 20.76% and a return on equity of 20.46%. The firm had revenue of $272.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stephens lowered Navient from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Navient from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Navient from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. TheStreet cut Navient from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Navient in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.00.

NAVI stock opened at $16.90 on Thursday. Navient has a 12 month low of $14.60 and a 12 month high of $23.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.56, a current ratio of 30.68 and a quick ratio of 30.68. The company has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.72. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.08.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. Navient’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.92%.

In other news, EVP Stephen M. Hauber sold 3,161 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.66, for a total value of $55,823.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Newbury Investors Llc bought 315,408 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.13 per share, with a total value of $5,402,939.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.85% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NAVI. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Navient by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 21,043 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Full18 Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Navient by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Full18 Capital LLC now owns 41,634 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $820,000 after buying an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Navient by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,344 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Navient by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 21,024 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Navient by 2.4% in the third quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 40,244 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $794,000 after acquiring an additional 953 shares during the last quarter. 77.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Navient Corporation provides education loan management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. It operates through three segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, and Business Processing.

