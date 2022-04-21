$0.87 EPS Expected for Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.87 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Werner Enterprises’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.96 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.79. Werner Enterprises reported earnings per share of $0.68 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Werner Enterprises will report full-year earnings of $3.88 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.75 to $4.21. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.45 to $4.34. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Werner Enterprises.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The transportation company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $765.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $725.09 million. Werner Enterprises had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 18.18%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.89 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently commented on WERN. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Werner Enterprises from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Werner Enterprises from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Bank of America cut shares of Werner Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Stephens cut shares of Werner Enterprises from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Werner Enterprises from $47.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Werner Enterprises has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.60.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Werner Enterprises by 38.3% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,656 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,567 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Werner Enterprises by 157.0% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 144,425 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,394,000 after acquiring an additional 88,225 shares in the last quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Werner Enterprises by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,064 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 4,532 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in Werner Enterprises by 3.2% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 140,081 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,201,000 after acquiring an additional 4,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J2 Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in Werner Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth about $296,000. 86.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:WERN traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $38.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 977,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 777,702. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.16, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.23. Werner Enterprises has a 1 year low of $36.29 and a 1 year high of $49.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.35.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 14th. Werner Enterprises’s payout ratio is 12.53%.

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics segments.

