-$0.88 Earnings Per Share Expected for Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:DYN) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:DYN – Get Rating) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.88) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Dyne Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.06) and the highest is ($0.74). Dyne Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.50) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 76%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Dyne Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($3.91) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.82) to ($3.24). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($4.13) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.31) to ($2.80). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Dyne Therapeutics.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Shares of DYN stock remained flat at $$8.88 during midday trading on Thursday. 6,226 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 222,972. Dyne Therapeutics has a one year low of $6.39 and a one year high of $22.92.

About Dyne Therapeutics

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc, a muscle disease company, operates as a biotechnology company that focuses on advancing therapeutics for genetically driven muscle diseases in the United States. It develops various programs for myotonic dystrophy type 1, duchenne muscular dystrophy, and facioscapulohumeral dystrophy, as well as rare skeletal muscle, and cardiac and metabolic muscle diseases using its FORCE platform that delivers disease-modifying therapeutics.

