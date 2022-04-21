$0.97 Earnings Per Share Expected for Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) will report earnings of $0.97 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Realty Income’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.96 to $0.97. Realty Income reported earnings of $0.86 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 12.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Realty Income will report full year earnings of $3.94 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.89 to $3.99. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $4.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.05 to $4.12. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Realty Income.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.92). The business had revenue of $685.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $676.52 million. Realty Income had a net margin of 17.25% and a return on equity of 2.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 64.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS.

Several research firms recently commented on O. Mizuho reduced their price target on Realty Income from $82.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Wolfe Research raised Realty Income from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. TheStreet lowered Realty Income from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Realty Income from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Realty Income in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.80.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. bought a new stake in Realty Income in the first quarter valued at about $253,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its holdings in Realty Income by 2.8% in the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 88,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,157,000 after purchasing an additional 2,430 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in Realty Income by 1.5% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 46,663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,234,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 1.1% in the first quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 12,286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $851,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire bought a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the first quarter worth about $38,000. 82.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:O opened at $74.93 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95. Realty Income has a 1 year low of $63.90 and a 1 year high of $75.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.71, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.26.

The company also recently disclosed a may 22 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.247 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 29th. Realty Income’s payout ratio is presently 314.90%.

Realty Income Company Profile (Get Rating)

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

