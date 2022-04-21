$1.08 Earnings Per Share Expected for First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of $1.08 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for First Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.05 to $1.10. First Financial posted earnings of $0.95 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that First Financial will report full year earnings of $4.64 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.45 to $4.83. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $4.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.70 to $5.10. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow First Financial.

Get First Financial alerts:

First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The bank reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $47.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.30 million. First Financial had a net margin of 27.27% and a return on equity of 9.86%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on THFF shares. Raymond James raised First Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on First Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

THFF stock traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $44.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,230. The firm has a market capitalization of $557.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. First Financial has a 1 year low of $37.69 and a 1 year high of $47.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.48.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Financial by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,348 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $561,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of First Financial by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,141 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $867,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of First Financial by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,649 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of First Financial by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,598 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $613,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. grew its stake in First Financial by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 17,162 shares of the bank’s stock worth $777,000 after buying an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.49% of the company’s stock.

About First Financial (Get Rating)

First Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services. It offers non-interest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, savings, time, and other time deposits. The company also provides commercial loans primarily to expand a business or finance asset purchases; residential real estate and residential real estate construction loans; and home equity loans and lines, secured loans, and cash/CD secured and unsecured loans.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Financial (THFF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for First Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.