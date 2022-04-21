$1.08 EPS Expected for PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW – Get Rating) to report earnings per share of $1.08 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for PacWest Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.04 and the highest is $1.16. PacWest Bancorp reported earnings per share of $1.52 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 28.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PacWest Bancorp will report full year earnings of $4.54 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.35 to $4.89. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $5.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.85 to $5.33. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover PacWest Bancorp.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.03). PacWest Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 44.87%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.27 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $52.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PacWest Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.71.

In related news, EVP Bryan M. Corsini sold 1,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.85, for a total value of $54,501.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PACW. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 446.6% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in PacWest Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new position in PacWest Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in PacWest Bancorp by 220.4% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the period. Finally, Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in PacWest Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 89.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PacWest Bancorp stock opened at $38.10 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. PacWest Bancorp has a one year low of $35.71 and a one year high of $51.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $44.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.16.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. PacWest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.61%.

PacWest Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Western Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, renovation, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the operations of entrepreneurial and venture-backed companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

