$1.09 EPS Expected for YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $1.09 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for YPF Sociedad Anónima’s earnings. YPF Sociedad Anónima posted earnings per share of ($0.06) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1,916.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that YPF Sociedad Anónima will report full year earnings of $1.71 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.43 to $2.26. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.07 to $1.99. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow YPF Sociedad Anónima.

YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. YPF Sociedad Anónima had a negative net margin of 0.17% and a positive return on equity of 0.62%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $5.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of YPF. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima during the 1st quarter worth about $114,000. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima during the 1st quarter worth about $12,605,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 783,100 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $10,972,000 after purchasing an additional 52,000 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima during the 2nd quarter worth about $107,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima by 362.7% during the 3rd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 10,078 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 7,900 shares during the period. 13.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE YPF traded down $0.07 on Wednesday, reaching $5.07. The company had a trading volume of 1,277,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,311,687. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of -84.50 and a beta of 1.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.33. YPF Sociedad Anónima has a 12 month low of $3.34 and a 12 month high of $5.86.

YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima, an energy company, operates in the oil and gas upstream and downstream activities in Argentina. The company's upstream operations consist of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG). Its downstream operations include the refining, marketing, transportation, and distribution of oil, petroleum products, petroleum derivatives, petrochemicals, LPG, and bio-fuels, as well as in gas separation and natural gas distribution operations.

